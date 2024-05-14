Stacey Solomon has proven herself to be quite the switched-on businesswoman with a new move that could be worth “millions of pounds” to two of her youngest children.

The Renovation Rescue star has definitely got the Midas touch of late. In fact, everything she touches turns to gold.

And, for daughters Rose and Belle, it seems the future is looking very rosy thanks to their devoted mum.

Stacey Solomon planning for future of her children

The star shares daughters Rose and Belle, and son Rex, with husband Joe Swash. She also has two older boys, Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships. Joe, meanwhile, has son Harry.

And, as well as team-ups with a jewellery brand, Primark, AirWick and numerous telly projects, it seems Stacey is planning for the future for her two little girls.

It’s claimed that earlier this year Stacey registered the company Belle & Rose Ltd – a beauty brand named after her girls. It’s reported that the company plans to sell beauty products for little girls.

‘Best on the market’

Speaking to Closer, a source claimed: “As soon as she found out she was having another girl, Stacey was keen to trademark her daughters’ names and set up a company in their honour. She’d always been asked which products she bought for the kids, especially the girls. She will only use the best on them. So now she’s keen to create her own range.”

She has other stuff in mind for the boys.

The source went on to speculate Stacey is “currently looking at bath products, haircare and accessories”. Not only that, but she feels “very confident that hers will be the best on the market” thanks to her industry connections.

‘Financially secure for life’

Stacey is said to be keen to make it a success, with insiders predicting that Belle & Rose Ltd could make “millions”.

“Stacey’s main objective is to build a future for her children. She wants to earn as much as possible so that they all have secure futures. She has other stuff in mind for the boys. But she’s savvy enough to know that products for little girls is where the big opportunities are.

“Rose and Belle will be the faces of the company as Stacey knows that if she’s using products on her own kids, there will be that extra assurance that they’re good and safe. She’s been told that she could make millions if this company is marketed in the right way, and all that money would go towards Rose and Belle’s futures and make them financially secure for life.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

