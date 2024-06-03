Stacey Solomon is often sharing updates on Instagram about her children, especially the younger members of her brood. The mum-of-five shares her three young children with telly favourite Joe Swash and frequently updates her followers on their achievements and milestones.

Now, the Sort Your Life Out star has given her fans a glimpse into an adorable moment with her daughter Rose, two. The moment was so sweet, it even left Stace in tears.

It’s fair to say that joyful moments with family are enough to make anyone emotional. Especially Stacey, who wears her heart on her sleeve. The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to praise her daughter Rose, alongside a snap in their garden.

TV star Stacey Solomon often shares updates about her children on social media (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon children

Stacey took a photo of Rose’s hair, neatly braided into two plaits. She penned alongside the snap: “Rose just let me plait her hair for the very first time. I’m actually crying at how cute it is.”

This isn’t the only milestone Stacey has celebrated recently. In fact, just last month, Rex celebrated his fifth birthday.

Alongside a string of photos posing alongside Joe and Rex, Stacey gushed in the caption: “Happy Birthday Rexy. Five whole years of loving you. Where on earth has that gone darling boy? Feels like yesterday you were born & our lives changed forever in the bestest way.

“You are the kindest, most caring little pickle and you bring us so much joy every single day. To the moon and back Rexy.”

The Solomon-Swash family has also welcomed some new additions – but we know what you’re thinking, not that kind! The feathered sort!

Stacey, who has been loving time outdoors in her dreamy Pickle Cottage garden, has welcomed two feathered bundles of joy into the fold. Alongside a post announcing the arrival of their two pet ducks, Stacey wrote: “Welcome to Pickle Cottage. Little Ones. We are so excited to love you & we hope you love living here & being a part of our crazy family.

“We have no idea what to call our new babies yet, so any suggestions welcome. Honestly wanted to make our garden home to ducklings for so long so thank you @luisazissman from giving us the opportunity to raise your hatchlings.”

Stacey Solomon wants to be stay-at-home mum for her children

Stacey recently shared that she is at a pivotal moment of her life and hopes to be a stay-at-home mum in the near future. The Renovation Rescue host ditching showbiz for home life might come as a shock, but it sounds like Stace has been thinking about this for a while.

Stacey has told the Glad We Had This Chat podcast: “I definitely feel like I’m at a pivotal moment in my life where Zach is about to leave school and become an adult. I think I’m at a point in my life where I recognise that I’ve been really busy for his life, and his life is at a really important point, and my second son will get to that point before I know it.

Stacey wants to spend more time at home with her children (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

“And then I’ve got these three babies. I don’t want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children. And I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I’ve been battling with that in my head.”

She continued: “Every year I have a team meeting with my agent and everyone on the team to say: ‘What’s your plan, what’s your goals, blah, blah, blah.’ And this year when they asked me my five-year goals, I was like: ‘I want to be a stay-at-home mum.'”

Stacey added: “That is like my dream, my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids.”

