Stacey Solomon left ‘in tears’ over garden renovation results: ‘I’m so happy’

Stacey Solomon has declared she’s “so happy” as she showed off results from her latest home renovation.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 34, is no stranger to giving her Pickle Cottage a makeover and she recently took on the mission of overhauling her greenhouse.

Stace documented the process on her Instagram, telling fans she “legit cried” over the results.

Stacey took on the task of renovating her greenhouse (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon greenhouse renovation

In a series of Stories shared to her Instagram this week, Stacey admitted the renovation of her greenhouse has been the “hardest job” she’s ever had to do.

In the other clips, Stacey was seen cleaning the greenhouse windows with the help of daughter Belle.

Other videos showed Stacey mopping the floor of the greenhouse and then painting the bricks black.

The star gave her greenhouse some TLC (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Loose Women star Stace then showed the results of the completed greenhouse, which featured black flooring and sparkling clean windows.

Speaking about the makeover, Stacey said: “Omg I’m so so happy with this!”

She then said: “I cried. I legit cried. I love it so so much.”

Stace showed off the results (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey has been busy making over her Pickle Cottage since she and husband Joe Swash bought it in 2021. Recently, she took a big risk and completely transformed her kitchen by painting it black. In April, Stacey showed off her new kitchen.

She shared a video of her kitchen transformation. It showed her stunning kitchen cabinets changed from a light wood shade to black. Gold details were added to the cupboards, including handles. The sink tap is also gold. The walls are also now painted black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Pickle Cottage makeover

She said: “The kitchen is now black. I just went for it! It is the [bleep] it year after all. So here she is. Let me know what you think! Or don’t if you hate it. I actually didn’t realise how much cosier & just all round prettier painting it black would be.”

The star added: “I was worried it might be harsh & dark but it feels so much more homely & actually feels brighter! I loved the white but omg this is special! So glad I just went for it!”

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits husband Joe Swash ‘hates her’ after he buys children whistles after school run

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.