Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen once took a swipe at Stacey Solomon and her home style back in 2022. The interior designer decided to weigh in on the Sort Your Life Out star’s very own interior choices.

Despite Stacey’s home, Pickle Cottage, being beloved by fans, it seems Laurence isn’t so convinced.

In fact, the regular DIY SOS: The Big Build star dubbed it as “cold” in a scathing review. Stacey is back on screens tonight (June 28) for a repeat of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on Stacey Solomon home

Stacey Solomon’s £1.2m Pickle Cottage seemed to have rubbed Laurence the wrong way. So much so, he criticised the popularity of her style.

Discussing interior trends in 2022, the Changing Rooms star said: “Suddenly, everybody’s looking at coordinating with the likes of Posh and Becks to get the ‘Stacey Solomon grey’ look. It’s incredibly cold.”

He said to OK!: “I want people to know how to create a warm, loving space in which they can recharge as well as feel safe and looked after.”

Regardless, Stacey often keeps her fans up to date on her DIY projects at Pickle Cottage. Back in March 2021, when she and her now husband Joe Swash bought the place, she gushed: “The house needs lots of love and TLC which I cannot wait to show it to you.”

Stacey also shared a snap of Joe and her kids stood on the lawn outside their home. She wrote in a heartfelt caption: “Home Sweet Home and so a new chapter begins. We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home. Never in a million years did we ever think this would be.

Stacey Solomon home

“We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out. We can’t wait to fill it with love and give it our everything. To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh. I’m very emotional for some reason. It still hasn’t sunk in and doesn’t quite feel real.

“Thank you for all of your supportive, kind, loving messages. We love you to the moon and back and I can’t wait to show you around…here’s to the next chapter in pickle cottage.”

In the wake of Laurence’s comments, Stacey seemed fairly unbothered, as she quickly shared a snap to Instagram of her and her family looking happier than ever as they dressed up for Halloween.

She wrote at the time: “Happy Halloween. Lots of love from me, Fred, Barney, Betty, Bam Bam & Pebbles. Every year it’s getting harder to find family costumes with enough members for all of us.

“It’s Leighton as Betty for me and Rose’s wig I just can’t cope. Can’t even believe the big boys still do this with me. To the moon and back boys. Happy Happy Halloween everyone. Love uuuuu!” [Sic]

Catch Stacey and Joe on Celebrity Gogglebox on June 28 from 9pm on Channel 4.

