Stacey Solomon shares fears over husband Joe Swash getting her ‘pregnant with triplets’

Stacey Solomon has joked she’d “instantly be pregnant with triplets” if she saw husband Joe Swash cleaning their windows at Pickle Cottage.

The Loose Women star, 33, shared a video of herself cleaning the gym windows. Over the top of the clip, Ginuwine’s Pony played.

Stace, who bought Pickle Cottage with Joe in 2021, told fans that cleaning the windows is actually Joe’s job.

The video showed Stacey cleaning the tall windows. She wrote: “Clean the gym windows with me.

“This is usually Joe’s job but I think I love these windows so much that if I saw him cleaning them I’d instantly be pregnant with triplets,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

She added: “No, he was doing the second school run.”

Stacey and Joe have three children together – Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, one.

Meanwhile, Stacey has two older boys Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships. Joe has a son, Harry, from a past relationship too.

Recently, Joe opened up about their family plans and said they’ve thought about fostering in the future. Joe’s mum Kiffy has been a foster carer for over 15 years, and Joe is very close to his foster brother Daniel.

Speaking to The Express, Joe shared how he was “scared” at the thought of Daniel leading a very different life without mum Kitty.

“It would definitely be of interest to both Stacey and I,” Joe said.

“We have seen the difference my mum has made to little Daniel’s life and the young man he is growing up to be. And it truly scares us to think what could’ve happened if my mum had never met him; and the difference it would’ve made to his life.”

Joe, 42, also addressed having another baby with Stacey in a recent interview with the Mirror. He admitted: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you. But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

