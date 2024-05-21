Stacey Solomon ‘absolutely devastated’ as she tells Instagram fans ‘I’ve been robbed’

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon was left in tears on Instagram after finding her vegetable patch ransacked.

In an Instagram video, Stacey was seen walking around her garden as she shared details of the incident with her followers.

Stacey lives at Pickle Cottage in Essex with her husband Joe Swash and their three children. But they faced an unfortunate incident leaving Stacey afraid to share the sad news with her son.

Stacey Solomon shared the incident on Instagram. (Credit: Stacey Solomon via Instagram)

Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ on Instagram

Speaking candidly to the camera, Stacey explained that she’d found her vegetable patch ransacked and broccoli stolen.

“Devastated, send help. What do I tell Rex?” She expressed.

Continuing, Stacey said: “Oh my gosh. I’ve just come out to water the plants because the sun’s gone behind the other side of the house and it’s like great watering time for me. I’m looking at the patch and I’m like what’s different? It looks different today. What’s happened here?

“I’ve walked closer and I’ll tell you what’s different. I’ve been robbed, I’ve been robbed. Oh my god, it’s so bad. I don’t even want to look at it. I’m absolutely devastated.

“The deer, and it must be deer because I don’t know anything that could do what they’ve done to my veg. The deer have come in the night and literally robbed me dry of my broccoli. All of it. I’ve just got stems left.”

The X Factor alum shared a snap of the empty broccoli stalks. After turning to her followers for advice, they were quick to reach out with tips and support.

Stacey then went on to share a follow-up image. She wrote: “Broccoli rescue mission. Okay so loads of you saying it looks like rabbits.

“Also lots of you saying they might be okay so keep going. But I’m also going to plant new plugs and I’m off to the garden centre to get some netting. Hoping that helps. Thank you.”

Stacey shared a follow-up image of the empty stalks. (Credit: Stacey Solomon via Instagram)

Stacey Solomon renovates home

However, gardening isn’t the only hands-on venture Stacey has been undertaking at home. The presenter recently shared her journey to overhaul her greenhouse.

Documenting the process on Instagram, Stacey later admitted it was the “hardest job” she’s ever had to do.

But once completed, it was all worth it. Posting the final results, Stacey said: “I cried. I legit cried. I love it so so much.”

In addition, Stacey recently transformed her kitchen by painting it black.

