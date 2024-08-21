Stacey Solomon shares ‘half-naked’ photos with husband Joe Swash as she apologises to fans amid ‘expensive’ holiday

TV personality and singer Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse into her luxurious vacation with husband Joe Swash.

Posting a carousel of images from their sun-soaked retreat in Antalya, the couple radiated vacation goals.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash holiday

In the first two images, Stacey donned a red string bikini as she cosied up to Joe on a beach. The rest of the photos were filled with snaps of the couple and their children enjoying the sun.

“Mum and Dad. Last day in paradise. And the last photo of me half naked I promise,” Stacey quipped in her Instagram caption.

The Loose Women presenter acknowledged her skimpy attire was just a response to the scorching climate.

“I did wear clothes this holiday just not for long because it was too hot,” she continued. “Sorry for the holiday spam but it’s been a real-life dream…”

The couple’s trip to the luxurious Regnum Carya resort in Turkey was documented with her followers.

“Two weeks in our favourite place together. I cannot wait to get home to our dogs and ducks but I also don’t want this to end. It’s where we were last year. I don’t think I’ve ever immediately left somewhere & started booking it again for the next year but we just loved it so so much,” Stacey gushed.

But it was her final message to the city of Antalya that summed up their lovely experience.

“Thank you for the best memories ever, Antalya, we love you,” Stacey concluded her post with a heart emoji.

Stacey Solomon took a luxury vacation with husband Joe Swash. (Credit: SplashNews)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stacey addressed the “expensive” holiday. She said: “It is a really expensive hotel but we loved it so much.”

She explained that the hotel has everything for her children who are aged from 16 to one.

Stacey wrote over the video: “It’s the same place we came to last year. It is an expensive hotel. But I genuinely wouldn’t even share it or show it if I didn’t think it was worth every penny. It’s magical here.”

Stacey defended the “expensive” hotel (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Fans react

After sharing the snaps with her six million followers, many flooded the comments to send some love to Stacey and her family.

“It’s so refreshing to see a celebrity comfortable in their own body Stacey. You are great parents,” one fan commented, noting Stacey’s authenticity and lack of filters or photoshopping in her beach photos.

“DO NOT apologise for being in a bikini! You look LUSH! Family holidays are the best,” another gushed.

A third fan wrote: “Gorgeous photos Stace, so many magical memories. I love the orange dress.”

“Don’t be sorry we’ve loved seeing your holiday spam pics and videos looks like you all had the best time so well deserved,” a fourth fan called Stacey out for apologising.

