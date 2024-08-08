Stacey Solomon seems to have put the cruel trolls’ comments over a recent Instagram holiday snap behind her.

The star was soaking up the sun in a white bikini in a new Instagram post – and fans were loving it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE LABEL LADY – Jemma Solomon (@label.lady.1)

Stacey Solomon brushes off trolling

Loose Women star Stacey is currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday abroad with her family.

Not only is Stacey on holiday with JoeSwash and the kids, but she’s also abroad with her sister and her family.

Stacey’s sister, Jemma, shared a video of them enjoying a paddle in the sea – until Jemma swallows a mouthful of water!

“It’s our job to be that Mum and Aunty right?! @staceysolomon PS I think I inhaled half of the ocean,” she captioned the post.”

“And tell me I’m not the only one who wears flip flops in the sea,” she then added.

Stacey’s fans were in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over holiday post

Plenty of Stacey and Jemma’s followers took to the comment section to laugh at the video.

“Stacey’s laugh when you inhale the water [laughing emojis],” one fan commented.

“Feel like that was karma for trying to embarrass your nephews,” another said.

“Oh I tasted that mouthful of sea [laughing emoji],” a third wrote.

“So funny! Stacey’s laugh when Gemma drinks the ocean!” another laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon slammed over Instagram holiday snap

Jemma’s post comes not long after her sister Stacey was slammed for not including Joe’s eldest son, Harry, in the holiday.

Taking to her Instagram, Stacey shared a snap of herself, Joe, and children Belle, Rose, Zachary, Leighton and Rex on the airport runway. However, Harry was nowhere to be seen.

Stacey was slammed for this by some fans.

“Why don’t you ever involve Joe’s other son in your family holidays?” one fumed. “I always feel sorry for your other son, Joe. He never seems to be with you all most of the time,” another said.

However, plenty of Stacey’s fans were quick to defend her.

“Joe has said on numerous occasions that he is involved in everything. But he chooses not to be in any photos. He’s old enough to make up his own mind & it’s great that Joe & Stacey respect his decision,” one fan argued.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘set to steal This Morning star’s crown as she lands gig worth millions’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.