Stacey Solomon ‘asking too much’ of Joe Swash, leaving ‘friends concerned’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash appear to live an idyllic life surrounded by their children at their dreamy Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage.

However, some reports have hinted that there may be trouble in paradise ahead – especially as Stacey has apparently got even more plans for big projects

Despite Stacey claiming she wishes to slow down and become a stay-at-home mum, the mum-of-five reportedly has a new role lined up. Apparently, it could even rope in Joe!

But friends of the pair aren’t so convinced and have even shared their concerns for the pair.

Stacey Solomon reportedly has big plans for hubby Joe Swash (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

New reports claim that Stacey apparently has thoughts of starting a new podcast, following the success of her motherhood podcast, Here We Go Again. An insider has claimed to Heat that Stacey wants to host an “honest” podcast about marriage, with hubby Joe. It’s inspired by Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s Therapy Crouch podcast, apparently.

Joe is feeling a bit sceptical about how a joint podcast where they talk freely about their relationship could pan out.

“Stacey is keen to do more projects from home and spend time with Joe, so she’s considering teaming up with him to do a relationship podcast similar to Abbey and Pete’s, but not as racy,” an insider claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

They explained: “She wants it to be more relatable with tips for other couples on how to juggle your family and romantic life. But some people are worried it’ll put too much pressure on them and open them up to scrutiny. Stacey often has a lot of big ideas without thinking about what could go wrong. Even Joe is feeling a bit skeptical about how a joint podcast where they talk freely about their relationship could pan out.”

Joe Swash could be working on a new project with his wife Stacey Solomon, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash podcast reports

Meanwhile, Stacey’s pals are supposedly unsure of the project. The source said: “A podcast could be another time-consuming project for Stacey. People are wondering whether she really needs to have more to her plate right now. Things are so good with Joe at the moment. They’re worried something like this could upset the balance. Joe is so easy-going and always supports Stacey whatever she does. But revealing intimate details about their marriage could be asking too much of him.”

The source also claimed that Stacey’s friends have suggested they “hold back” some details due to Stacey’s fears of being called out.

Meanwhile, the Sort Your Life Out host is apparently “gunning for them to give it ago”.

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey and Joe for comment.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘wants to work with husband Joe Swash to become a brand’

So what do you think? Would you listen to Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s podcast? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.