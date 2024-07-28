Stacey Solomon has joked her husband Joe Swash has made a “great attempt” to get her pregnant again.

The Loose Women star, 34, shared a video of Joe cleaning the pool at their Pickle Cottage home on Sunday.

Stacey, who has three children with Joe, gushed over his behaviour as she shared a glimpse into their family Sunday.

TV star Stacey joked Joe had made a “great attempt” at getting her pregnant (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey wrote alongside a video of Joe, 42, cleaning the pool area: “Happy Sunday, lots of love from all of us. Joe’s cleaning the pool and the kids this morning.

“A great attempt at trying to get me pregnant again.”

Stacey and Joe, who married in 2022, have son Rex and daughters Rose and Belle together.

Joe and Stacey have three kids together (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey has two sons – Zachary and Leighton – from previous relationships. Meanwhile, Joe is dad to son Harry from a past relationship.

The couple have previously discussed having more children and shared their interest in fostering.

Joe’s mum Kiffy has been a foster carer for over 15 years, and Joe is very close to his foster brother Daniel.

Speaking to The Express, Joe shared how he was “scared” at the thought of Daniel leading a very different life without mum Kitty. And, it’s made him considering fostering with wife Stacey.

Stacey and Joe have considering fostering in the future (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey and Joe on fostering

He said: “It would definitely be of interest to both Stacey and I. We have seen the difference my mum has made to little Daniel’s life and the young man he is growing up to be. And it truly scares us to think what could’ve happened if my mum had never met him; and the difference it would’ve made to his life.”

Elsewhere, Joe previously told the Mirror of having more kids: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you. But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

