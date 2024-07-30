Stacey Solomon reportedly wants her and Joe Swash to become the “next Richard and Judy” and work together as a couple.

The Loose Women star, 34, and Joe, 42, both have successful careers. But it seems Stacey is keen for them to come together and work on more projects.

An insider has claimed that Stacey would “love to have him by her side for future work opportunities”.

Stacey wants her and Joe to work together more (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

It comes amid reports that Joe and Stacey could land their own reality show focusing on their family life.

Speaking to Closer, a source claimed: “Stacey was really hesitant about doing a reality show and despite many offers in the past, she’d always turned them down amid fears it would encroach too much on their lives and could put added stress on their family.

“But since bagging a deal with Reese Witherspoon’s production company and talks about cracking the US, she’s realised that she needs to take into account Joe’s career too and she knows how much this show could propel his profile and put them on a more even keel.

“Stacey’s biggest fear is Joe feeling resentful towards her as her career goes from strength to strength while his wavers, and how it affects him.”

Stacey apparently wants her and Joe to become the ‘next Richard and Judy’ (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the insider went on to claim that Stacey’s “dream” would be for her and Joe to become the next Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Richard and Judy worked together on a variety of shows, including hosting ITV daytime show This Morning.

The source said Stacey “always says Joe is more talented than her and it’s him who drives her and gives her the confidence to present”.

They concluded that she’d “love to have him by her side for future work opportunities”.

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey for comment.

