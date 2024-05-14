Stacey Solomon has made a hilarious claim about her husband Joe Swash. The Renovation Rescue favourite is convinced that Joe “hates her” after he allowed their young children to make a hilarious purchase after the school run.

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories with an unimpressed expression as she gave a not-so-perfect glimpse into her family life at the stunning Pickle Cottage.

We’re sure Joe is no longer in the good books after allowing their kids to do this…

The star was unimpressed with Joe Swash (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash ‘hates her’

Stacey took to her Stories to film herself with an extremely unenthused look on her face. She told her followers: “My husband hates me.”

Several whistling sounds could be heard in the background as Stace exclaimed: “I can hear you, yeah.”

The TV star went on to explain that Joe had let their children buy whistles on the way back from the school run. An exhausted Stacey had spent the day cleaning the green house in their lush garden and was in need of some well needed peace and quiet.

Stacey often shares a glimpse into her home on social media (Credit: ITV)

She joked with her young children: “It’s lovely… shall we put the whistle to bed?”

Earlier today (May 14), Joe took to social media to explain he only had one more school run to do before he would head back to work. Alongside a sweet snap of their daughter Rose, he said: “One more school run then I’ve got 2 get ready for work!”

Rose could be seen sporting a whistle around her neck, to which Stacey quipped in the comments: “Yeah that’s right. Take that whistle to nursery.”

One fan responded to her comment: “You are very hash on poor Joe, very funny but harsh.”

Another teased: “Leave it there forever!”

A third said: “And lose it there.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash consider having more children

Although their home might already be noisy, Joe and Stacey haven’t ruled out having more children.

In an interview with The Mirror, Joe gushed: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you.

“But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

Joe also acknowledged just how much work goes into having kids. He said: “It’s really hard. When you’re tired you feel like a zombie. But they’re your kids and it’s the most fulfilling job in the world.”

