Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have reportedly been issued a warning over their relationship, as Stacey admitted her concerns over no longer sharing a bed with Joe.

The confession has apparently caused insiders to think the pair may be trying to improve their relationship – with attempts to spice up their intimacy in hopes to grow closer again.

Stacey made the confession on a recent appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon makes confession over marriage with Joe Swash

Acknowledging how having three children in just four years has impacted their love life, Stacey quipped: “We used to sleep in a bed together, do you remember that?”

The pair sat down and watched Channel 4’s dating programme The Nevermets last week, sparking the admissions about their own relationship. Joe said to Stacey: “We used to have pillow talk, didn’t we?”

Stacey laughed and replied: “It’s what happens, innit babe?”

The spark could eventually fizzle out.

The conversation has caused an insider to claim that Stacey has concerns over her relationship with Joe. They told Closer: “Having three young kids in such a short space of time has been incredible, but it’s understandably also put a strain on their relationship. And that’s something Stacey worries about. Especially when they’re just two years into their marriage. Right now, she’s worried they could start to feel more like roommates than lovers. And if they don’t start making a conscious effort to carve out time for each other and find more of a balance, the spark could eventually fizzle out. And they might never get it back.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

The source continued: “Stacey misses that intense physical connection they had when they first started dating in 2015. Admitting they couldn’t keep their hands off each other and would have sex almost daily. They both confessed how it’s not just about intimacy, but also about generally making time for each other and having that physical closeness which enhances their emotional connection. They’re both longing to get that back. Including all the kisses and cuddles.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three kids together (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon news

“They’ve agreed to not only sleep-train the kids to avoid them having to get into bed with them, but to also carve out weekly date nights. Already scheduling some in to ensure these ideas don’t just get pushed to the wayside, which can easily happen in their busy lives. They’re also planning a romantic getaway for their upcoming second wedding anniversary on 24 July. With Stacey telling pals how she’s going to buy a load of new sexy underwear to surprise Joe with to spice things up and just have fun with each other again.”

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey and Joe for comment.

Stacey Solomon has previously been candid about her sex life. In a chat on Loose Women in 2018, she admitted: “Sometimes, I’d just rather eat more. I worry about my sex drive. I worry that mine’s not high enough.

“The problem is that girls my age, and things you read for people in my stage of life, is that everyone’s out there doing it every day and… mine’s not like that.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘asking too much’ of Joe Swash, leaving ‘friends concerned’

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.