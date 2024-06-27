Stacey Solomon reportedly has some big career plans with husband Joe Swash. Reports have claimed she wants them to “become a brand”.

The Loose Women star, 34, has become a huge success on our screens. She has landed her own renovation shows Sort Your Life Out and Renovation Rescue.

Joe has also become a favourite among TV fans, having won Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity in the past.

But now, it seems Stace wants them to put their efforts together and work on a variety of projects.

Could Joe and Stacey create a brand together? (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey‘s Channel 4 DIY show Renovation Rescue reportedly aired on Channel 4 in the US and has become a hit. Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine makes the show.

An insider has now told OK! Magazine: “Everything Stacey touches turns to gold at the moment. This is a dream come true for her. It’s a no-brainer as she’s always getting asked how she looks so good and she can cash in on it.

Everything Stacey touches turns to gold at the moment and this is a dream come true for her.

“One thing she’d like though is for her and Joe to become a brand and has joked that they could be a budget Brand Beckham. She wants them to work together – from TV, podcasts and adverts, to books, DIY and family advice – Stacey thinks the family has a broad appeal. But she also wants to show everyone you don’t have to be perfect to be a success.”

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey for comment.

Stacey reportedly wants to work with Joe on projects (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon move to US

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Stacey could consider taking her career over to the States.

A source told Closer: “While it would be a dream come true to move to LA and become a star in the US, Stacey has her reservations about how life would change. It’s been a long-term dream of hers. And the idea has been on her radar for a while.”

They added: “Stacey’s worried about it creating a power struggle between her and Joe and is concerned it could lead to some resentment on Joe’s part if she becomes a big Hollywood star. Of course Joe is incredibly supportive of Stacey and is so proud of everything she’s achieved.

“But if they move to the US, his career will very likely be put on hold.”

