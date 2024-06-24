Stacey Solomon wows in swimsuit as she shows off lavish outdoor pool at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has delighted her Instagram fans with a stunning snap and a new update on her pool at Pickle Cottage.

The TV star shares her busy family home with husband Joe Swash, six kids, their beloved dogs and in most recent news, a set of ducklings.

She regularly treats her 5.9 million Instagram followers to sneak peaks of their lavish life, yesterday showing off their dreamy swimming pool.

“Lifeguard duty for me today,” Stacey joked, looking stunning as she posed in a slinky black swimsuit on her Instagram story yesterday (June 24).

Stacey Solomon was looking gorgeous as ever yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon pool

She also made fans even more envious with some snaps of the swimming pool itself, to mark the “first Pickle Cottage pool day of 2024”.

In a dreamy video, Stacey panned round to show off the gorgeous holiday-worthy pool, complimented by a newly-decorated “swimming pool room”.

We’re soo jealous of Stacey Solomon and her pool! (Credit: Instagram)

“Sooo happy I spent all week cleaning up out here because it’s FINALLY hot! Hello Summer!” penned the renovation guru.

And it seems Stacey, Joe and their kids weren’t the only ones to enjoy a bit of poolside respite yesterday.

The 34-year-old also shared an adorable video of her new little ducklings paddling about in their own makeshift pool.

We’d be happy enough with this pool, to be honest! (Credit: Instagram)

“If we are poolside, these two are poolside. Can’t leave them out while their pond is in the making,” she captioned the video. She amusingly accompanied the video with “We Are Family” playing in the background.

Earlier this week, Stacey sparked controversy when she let the ducklings take a dip in the big swimming pool.

