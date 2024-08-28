Stacey Solomon shares ‘crazy’ family milestone in emotional message alongside sister

Stacey Solomon and her sister have shared a heartfelt message to Instagram, documenting a sweet family milestone which Stacey has dubbed as “crazy”.

The star explained the news to her 6 million followers, where she praised her sibling Jemma on her “special day”…

Stacey Solomon took to social media to share some news about her sister (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon shares sister Jemma’s news

Mum-of-five Stacey, who is no stranger to a lengthy and tear-jerking social media caption, took to her stories where she could be seen posing with her sister Jemma whilst holding daughter Belle.

It was here that she detailed the “special” milestone. She captioned the image “proud sister”, before stating: “It’s been the most manic, special, crazy day.

“My sister moved house. Something she’s wanted to do for years & years but never had the chance or found the right place. She’s worked so hard & I’m so incredibly proud she’s found a place to call a forever home.

“Joe’s away working so it was all hands on deck with the kids & cousins to make it all happen today.”

Jemma, also known at The Label Lady, also took to her own Instagram to share the announcement. She penned alongside a clip of her and her family celebrating their move: “I know I kept you all waiting but it’s been the craziest few weeks ever!!!

“I have always wanted to move at some point we are forever being nosey on right move and have booked countless viewings over the past few years, but nothing ever felt right. We viewed a house back in February and we fell in love with it … vision goggles needed! It’s very very old. But it’s honestly the perfect space for our family.

“We have so much to talk about so much to catch up on! I can’t wait to share this next adventure with you all.

“I’ll be honest after 11.5 years in one home, our first home together all our children being born there it’s going to take some getting used to. BUT…. Risks are for taking, adventures are for making and we will forever treasure all the memories we have made, and look forward to making new ones in a new home together xxx.”

Jemma Solomon loves organisation just as much as Stacey (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

‘So deserved’

Jemma has her own huge following of 770k Instagram fans and documents her life as a business owner selling a variety of products that make organisation more aesthetically pleasing.

The mum of three even has her own book, named Love, Lists and Labels and a cult following who are just as loyal at Stacey’s fans!

One fan gushed in the comment section of her announcement: “Aw amazing. Congratulations guys.”

Another said: “Congratulations to you all can’t wait to see it and for you to work your magic on it. Amazing news.”

A third praised: “So deserved!”

Congrats Jemma!

