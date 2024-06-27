Stacey Solomon in tears as she shares stunning photos from son Zachary’s prom

Stacey Solomon is every inch a proud mum as she marked a big milestone with her son Zachary this week.

The Loose Women favourite, 34, took to Instagram to share some pictures from Zachary’s prom.

Zach, 16, looked very smart in a blue suit as he hugged his mum Stacey, who was overcome with emotion.

Others pictures in the post showed Stacey and Zach smiling with Joe Swash. Stacey explained other parents had joined the celebrations at Pickle Cottage as they waved their kids off to prom.

She captioned the post: “My baby just went to prom. I don’t think I’ve ever felt this way.

“My Zachary has finished his GCSEs, left school, started his first job and is off to his prom. Zach you are the best thing that ever happened to me. We’ve grown up together.”

She added: “I just can not believe how that time has flown by. Go and have the best night ever. You deserve it my darling. I’ll be on stand by for the after party pick up. To the moon and back Zachary.”

Stace admitted being in tears over Zach’s prom (Credit: Instagram Stories)

On her Instagram Stories, Stacey showed a glimpse into the celebrations. She said alongside some bottles of drink: “I had the mums & dads over to see the boys off to prom.

“It was so lovely. But I think we were all crying.”

In another post, Stacey gushed over “handsome” Zach looked. She wrote: “I’m sorry but how handsome,” followed by a tear face emoji.

She added: “I’m so proud of you Zach. I love you so much. I can’t believe this is it. School done. Now time to find out who you are. To the moon and back…”

Such a proud mum! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey is also mum to son Leighton, 12.

She has son Rex, five, daughter Rose, two, and Belle, one, with her husband Joe.

