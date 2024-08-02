The latest Stacey Solomon has seen the star share news of a brand-new project. And it could knock a This Morning favourite off her top spot.

The telly favourite is well known for her entrepreneurial ways, with a string of achievements under her belt.

Although she already has the career of dreams – her own TV slots, collabs with her favourite brands and a gold mine social media account – this isn’t slowing Stacey down.

In fact, she might be about to steal Rochelle Humes’ crown…

Stacey Solomon news: Star ‘launching new brand’

The DIY star is on the brink of being a full-time mumpreneur, just like fellow TV regulars Rochelle Humes and Sam Faiers. The Sort Your Life Out queen is reportedly expanding her business empire with her Belle & Rose collection.

The brand, named after her beloved daughters, could rival Rochelle’s My Little Coco brand and Sam’s Knightley Adventures lines.

Stacey shared a glimpse into her new mystery project last week. Stacey also hinted at just how inspired she has been by her two adorable daughters. She gave a sneak peek into a top secret business meeting, penning: “This was the very first meeting, to the most special project of my whole career/life.”

She added: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. But never quite had the confidence.”

Stacey went on to gush: “I’m secretly so pleased the girls were in here for this. Even though they were sound asleep for the most part. I want them to know it all started with them. And it will all eventually be for them and the boys.”

According to Heat, the mum-of-five registered company Belle & Rose Ltd back in February.

The publication also claims that Stacey wants to ensure the brand will allow her kids to be “financially secure for life”.

‘Roch is a big inspiration’

The source also claimed: “This is completely different to putting her name to a well-known brand as it’s all her own products and ideas. And she’s been told she is going to make millions from them. Although the products can be used by all children, it will be aimed at little girls. Which is why she called it Belle & Rose, and they are going to be the stars of it. She has seen how well Rochelle’s range has done, but she’s aiming to be even more successful and sees Roch as a big inspiration.”

Stacey’s new brand, which is expected to generate millions in profit, will allegedly carry a selection of haircare products, bath products and accessories for little girls.

The source went on to explain how Stacey has plans for her new brand to be one of the biggest names in the country.

They alleged: “Rochelle started out with baby products and has now launched into pre-teens. Which is what Stacey plans to do. It’s all part of her plan to make the Stacey brand one of the biggest in the country. She never wants her children to struggle like she did and says all this work is for them to have amazing lives as they grow up.”

The source also claimed: “She loves how Rochelle balances her family life with her business ventures and is inspired by how she has made being a mum part of her brand. She knows there is enough room for the both of them, and Stacey will have a different demographic.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s representative for comment.

