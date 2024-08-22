Cabin Crew who served Stacey Solomon on flight home after luxury Turkey holiday shares glimpse into what the Loose Women star is really like

Stacey Solomon has just touched down in the UK after enjoying a luxury holiday to Turkey, alongside her large brood and hubby Joe Swash. The star took a step back from social media during her trip and is now filling in her fans on what she got up to on her hols.

In a detailed Q&A on her Instagram story, a Cabin Crew member who served Stacey and her family has shared a glimpse into what Stacey is really like out and about in the real world…

Cabin Crew who served Stacey Solomon after Turkey holiday speaks out

Stacey often keeps her loyal 6M followers up to date with her non-stop lifestyle and the aftermath of her Turkish getaway is no different.

The star has taken to her stories to answer a string of questions from her fans including what travelling with five kids can be like.

Stacey Solomon just got back from a holiday to Turkey (Credit: Instagram)

It was here that a member of the Cabin Crew on Stacey’s flight home chimed in on what Stacey is really like. They gushed: “Not a question but I was cabin crew on your flight home and it was a pleasure to have you.”

In response, Stacey shared a snap with her children posing on a gold cart and penned: “Can I just say thank you so much to the cabin crew on our way home who saw that we had 3 very sleepy babies and like 4 rucksacks & 2 hold alls at 3am & brought our buggy up to the plane for when we got off.

“That NEVER happens & I can’t tell you what a difference it made having it there to get through security. We were so so so grateful.” [sic]

Stacey Solomon Turkey holiday

Stacey also shed light on what travelling with her five children was like in response to a follower who asked: “How to not get stressed at the airport, especially with the little kiddies?”

The Loose Women star explained in response: “Airports & travelling IS stressful. Don’t feel bad if it’s not perfectly smooth. Just go with the flow & whatever happens happens. No one is judging you! If they are that’s THEIR problem.

Stacey has opened up about her recent trip (Credit: Instagram)

“We let the kids pack their own back packs & bring their favourite bits. I add snacks, comforters etc & we all just hope for the best. Just remember you’ll get there eventually & the stress will be gone.” [sic]

It comes after Stacey addressed the eye-watering cost of her holiday. She said: “It is a really expensive hotel but we loved it so much.”

Stacey wrote over the video: “It’s the same place we came to last year. It is an expensive hotel. But I genuinely wouldn’t even share it or show it if I didn’t think it was worth every penny. It’s magical here.”

