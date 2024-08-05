Stacey Solomon’s fans share disbelief as star appears to jet off on holiday ‘without’ family member

Stacey Solomon fans on Instagram are a little concerned that Stace has left something – or someone – behind, after flying abroad for a family holiday.

Stacey, who has five children, often documents her antics on social media, including jetting off into the sunshine. This time is no different, but Stacey’s goodbye snap before boarding the plane has left fans in disbelief.

Stacey Solomon goes on holiday ‘without’ family member

Posing alongside hubby Joe Swash, children Belle, Rose, Zachary, Leighton and Rex, Stacey could be seen beaming as she prepared to take a break away from the UK.

Ahead of her getaway, she penned: “Time to make some memories. Going to switch off and spend time with our pickles. You know when you just need to give them your all & reset. Feel so lucky to take a break & stop still for a little while. I’ve been counting down the minutes to this. Will be FaceTiming the ducks & dogs daily. Happy Summer Everyone. Be back soon.” [sic]

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comment section to point out that Stacey and her family had appeared to have forgotten someone – Joe’s son, Harry, who the star shares with Emma Sophocleous.

One wrote: “I always feel sorry for your other son, Joe. He never seems to be with you all most of the time.”

Another questioned: “Does Joe’s older son never go with you?”

A third chimed in: “Why don’t you ever involve Joe’s other son in your family holidays?”

A fourth said: “Does Joe’s other son not go on holiday with you all?”

Stacey Solomon fans defend star on Instagram

However, other followers were quick to defend Stacey and set the record straight, acknowledging that they had no proof that Harry wasn’t also there. One corrected: “Just because its not online doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Stacey and Joe have said before that his son’s mother does not want him in the public eye and they respect that.”

Another said: “Joe has said on numerous occasions that he is involved in everything. But he chooses not to be in any photos. He’s old enough to make up his own mind & it’s great that Joe & Stacey respect his decision.”

A third wrote: “Doesn’t anyone come straight to the comments to see the pathetic comments like ‘are you not taking joes other son’. Get over it he’s 17 now and probably has his own stuff going on.”

Joe Swash’s son Harry

The Sort Your Life Out star has previously come under fire from fans for allegedly leaving Harry out of family snaps, but in 2019, Stacey explained exactly why Harry isn’t featured.

In 2019, she opened up on her Instagram Story and stated: “I get these comments quite a lot, asking about all of our children in my photos.

“Unfortunately it’s not something I’m able to do, otherwise I’d do it all the time. All the kids are a massive part of our lives, obviously.

“And we love them all equally and adore them and, behind the scenes, they’re very much on every stocking, in every book, in every photo.

“But publicly that’s not something that I can do and I totally respect that. We respect everyone’s wishes, we’re a blended family and sometimes that’s a bit more complicated than it seems.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s representatives for comment.

