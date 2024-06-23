Stephen Mulhern admits he ‘looked out for cops’ when he was a kid while dad worked as a fly pitcher

Stephen Mulhern – whose show, In For A Penny, repeats today (Sunday, June 23) – once opened up about his childhood during an interview.

The 47-year-old revealed that a lot of his childhood in East London was spent looking out for police for the sake of his father…

In For A Penny star Stephen Mulhern talks childhood

During an interview with The Sunday Times back in May, Stephen opened up about growing up in East London.

Stephen was born in Stratford, East London. His parents were market dealers. However, their work risked them getting into trouble with the authorities all the time.

Deal or No Deal star Stephen revealed that his job when he was younger was to keep an eye out for police. If he saw any, he would warn his father.

“My dad was a flypitcher on Petticoat Lane in east London. If you’re not sure what a flypitcher is, my dad was Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses and I was Rodney,” he said.

‘My dad was Del Boy’

Stephen then continued, explaining the roles he and his brother played while their dad was working.

“Crack of dawn, dad was out there selling novelty toys or them slice-and-dice vegetable choppers – me and my brothers looking out for the police,” he said.

Stephen then confessed that working for his dad taught him some valuable life lessons.

“Dad would let me have a go on the stall, and that’s where I learnt how to perform in front of the hardest kind of audience: real people,” he said.

In For A Penny star Stephen Mulhern conducted vow renewal ceremony

Back in 2018, Stephen conducted Matt and Emma Willis’ vow renewal ceremony.

Matt and Emma tied the knot in 2008 – and renewed their vows in 2018 to celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Speaking in 2019, Stephen told The Sun: “My opening line was: ‘I was nervous when I put this speech together, but like most of Matt’s songs, someone wrote it for me'”.

Speaking on Lorraine about the ceremony, Matt said: “It was really fun. Stephen Mulhern did the ceremony. It felt like a roasting. I stood there and had the mickey taken out of me for 20 minutes.”

In For A Penny airs today (Sunday, June 23) at 1.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

