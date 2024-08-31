Stephen Mulhern pictured with mystery brunette months after shutting down Josie Gibson romance rumours

Stephen Mulhern was snapped last month with a mystery brunette – just months after he shut down rumours he and Josie Gibson were dating.

Earlier this year, Josie and Stephen got tongues wagging when they were pictured holding hands and looking cosy. However, both were quick to deny they were dating.

But a few months later, Stephen – who is hosting In For A Penny today (August 31) – got plenty of people talking after he was seen at a concert with a mystery woman.

Stephen was seen with a mystery woman (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern seen with mystery woman

Back in July, Stephen attended the Kylie Minogue show at BTS Hyde Park in London – and he wasn’t alone. Appearing in good spirits, Stephen was seen heading into the VIP area with the pretty woman.

For their outing, Stephen rocked a black T-shirt which he teamed with navy trousers, white trainers and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, his companion wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of blue denim wide-legged jeans. As seen in MailOnline, she finished off her look with a khaki blazer.

It’s not known who Stephen’s pal is.

Josie and Stephen sparked romance rumours this year (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern and Josie Gibson dating rumours

Earlier this year, Stephen was snapped holding hands with Josie Gibson.

The pictures, which were taken on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway, saw the pair beaming as they walked together backstage, with Stephen gripping Josie’s hand.

Fans were thrilled, jumping to the conclusion that the pair were dating. However, Josie was quick to share that her “love” for the In For A Penny host was unrequited.

“I’m in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go. But story of my life, I don’t think he loves me,” the This Morning host quipped.

Stephen shuts down Josie dating claims

However, Stephen later shut down claims there is a romance between himself and Josie.

Appearing on This Morning, he said: “Listen, she didn’t turn up to rehearsals, I held her hand and I showed her where to stand. That is it. Finito.”

Meanwhile in a candid chat with OK!, Josie explained: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

She went on: “Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them.”

In For A Penny airs on Saturday (August 31) at 4:00pm on ITV1.

