Stephen Webb – a familiar face on Channel 4’s Gogglebox – shared the reasons behind his departure from the popular reality show.

Known for his funny and sharp-tongued commentary alongside his ex Daniel Lustig, Stephen decided to leave the show by the end of 2023.

Stephen Webb opened up about why he chose to quit Gogglebox (Credit: Cover Images)

Stephen Webb on leaving Gogglebox

The star had appeared on Gogglebox since its inception. During his tenure, he was accompanied by various couch partners including his late mother Pat and ex Chris Ashby-Steed.

However, Stephen admitted that he felt that his stint had grown stale. He admitted to The Mirror that he was “getting bored of his own jokes”.

This sentiment prompted his decision to move on from the series.

“I thought, ‘I just can’t go back [to Gogglebox], I’m sick of it,'” Stephen confessed. “I got to the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox, I started feeling like Ken Barlow… there from day one.”

He admitted: “I was churning out the same old sh**. I’d say to the guys, ‘sorry, you’ll have heard this 10 times before…’ I don’t know why they’ve not cottoned on. When I shoved the doughnut in my mouth and swallowed… I must have done that four times. It made it on every time.”

However, his decision to leave wasn’t solely about losing his enthusiasm for the programme.

Stephen also noted that the last six months had been tumultuous. “I left Gogglebox, left my husband, lost both parents. Broke my ankle doing Dancing On Ice. It’s a lot to deal with and I’m making these big decisions,” he shared.

Stephen Webb split from his husband Daniel after 11 years (Credit: Cover Images)

Gogglebox split

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram about his departure, Stephen reflected on his time on the show.

“After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox,” he wrote. “We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.”

Stephen also extended heartfelt thanks to the fans and viewers: “We are also thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years.”

Looking forward, the star is now set to appear on Celebs Go Dating.

Read more: Gogglebox star Stephen Webb flaunts amazing two-stone weight loss in break-up glow up

So, what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.