It has been almost 10 years since Storm Huntley became a household name thanks to her work on Channel 5 shows The Wright Stuff and Jeremy Vine.

The 37-year-old – who is on screens today (July 26) with her Channel 5 show – introduces audience members and viewers calling in to join in on the discussions on the show.

And since 2023, Storm has hosted her own self-titled show – a continuation of Jeremy’s.

Some fans of the Scottish star may have noticed that she always covers up her arm while on TV.

Storm Huntley on shocking accident

Storm suffered a horrifying accident as a toddler which left her with first and second degree burns. When she was 18 months old, she pulled over a boiling kettle which scalded her.

She opened up about the incident years later after finding fame in an interview with Daily Record.

She said: “I’ve got some fairly big scars on my arm and torso, from when I foolishly poured a kettle of boiling water over myself.

“It was all over my face, too, but that has healed differently from the rest of the scars on my neck, my shoulder, my tummy, and my arm. It was pretty bad but luckily I didn’t need to get any skin grafts.”

She also discussed how she uses her love of fashion to help hide her scars when she is on TV.

Storm on her outfits

She said: “I love fashion, and I like to be smart, so wearing long sleeves that cover my scars isn’t difficult. I like to think of myself as part rock-chick, and part Audrey Hepburn, so I like to mix those two looks together.

“I’d say I’m big on style but not on fashion, so I like to wear things that suit me rather than following fashion.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that ITV hoped to poach Storm from Channel 5 to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Holly stepped down from the show after 14 years after being the subject of a terrifying abduction and murder plot.

Of course, in February, ITV announced that Cat Deeley would replace Holly.

