The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up has been unveiled throughout this week but there’s still some stars yet to be announced.

However, according to reports, a couple names might have unveiled themselves after apparently arriving at rehearsals.

On Friday (August 9), photos emerged showing Nick Knowles and Paul Merson apparently at rehearsals for the BBC show.

Nick Knowles reportedly arrived at Strictly rehearsals (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly 2024 news

The MailOnline reports that DIY SOS star Nick and former footballer Paul arrived at dance studios in London on Friday.

The pair were rumoured to be doing the show. A source recently told The Sun: “Nick has always loved Strictly and he is so excited.”

Meanwhile, an insider said of Paul: “Footballers always do well with fans, whether they can dance or not. But he also has a past, having had to battle ­addictions to drugs, booze and gambling.”

ED! has contacted reps for Strictly for comment.

Paul Merson could be doing Strictly (Credit: Ben Heath Podcast/YouTube)

Strictly line-up

This week, Strictly has announced some of the stars set to compete on the show this year.

These include Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan and Tasha Ghouri.

Meanwhile, they’ll join Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean and Montell Douglas.

Gladiator Montell has become the latest star announced on Friday. The Olympian said in a statement: “Strictly ARE YOU READY, Fire is here to light up the Ballroom. Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started. Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!”

Montell Douglas has signed up for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

It comes after reports claimed the show could see less female stars on Strictly this year amid the misconduct allegations against two of the pro dancers.

Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice have both left the series following claims of misconduct towards their celebrity partners Zara McDermott and Amanda Abbington respectively.

A source said this week: “At no point in the show’s history has there been such a small proportion of women.”

