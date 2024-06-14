We’re months away from Strictly 2024 kicking off and Dame Kelly Holmes and Rob Brydon are the latest celebs tipped to join.

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Slingo, predicts Kelly will take part this year after a card showed “a lady who started young as an athlete and was known for her breaking of boundaries”.

Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes for Strictly 2024? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly 2024 line-up

Kelly rose to fame as an Olympic champion and has since joined the panel of Loose Women.

“Her focus then changed to broadcasting and writing. Could it be Dame Kelly Holmes, a former athlete who then went on to achieve great success and popularity on TV and radio?” Inbaal continued.

She also predicts that Gavin and Stacey actor Rob could be another star to compete.

“Bringing in the laughs, there’s a funnyman coming up in the cards. A former TV writer or author, he has a penchant for travel and is known for his ability to make any destination appear fascinating. What are the odds that comedian Rob Brydon would light up our screens?” she said.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob is predicted to join this year’s cast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Roberts to also join this year’s line-up?

Various star-studded names continue to be suggested for this year’s line-up, including Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

The Sound Of The Underground hitmaker is currently touring the UK with her fellow band members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, and Kimberley Walsh, the latter competed on the show in 2012.

Kimberley finished as a runner-up with partner Pasha Kovalev.

Nicola previously took part in the Christmas special episode in 2022 with Giovanni Pernice. However, actor Alexandra Mardell won the Glitterball trophy with dancing pro Kai Widdrington.

While she competed during the 2022 Christmas special, Nicola is rumoured to take part this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Nicola is a beautiful dancer with amazing musicality. She was really impressive on the Strictly special and her waltz was beautiful. They’d love to have Nicola back and the offer is there for her,” an inside source told The Sun.

“She has got a jam-packed summer with Girls Aloud but Strictly think she could be amazing if she fancied a whirl.”

