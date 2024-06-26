As the countdown to Strictly Come Dancing 2024 begins, head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed when we might expect to find out the star-studded line-up.

This autumn, Strictly will celebrate an impressive 20 years on our screens.

The glitzy BBC show has been hit by negative press of late, following a string of allegations about pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he continues to vehemently deny.

In spite of this, Shirley promises they’ve pulled out all the stops to make the big upcoming series a good one.

Strictly Come Dancing line-up news

“It’s going to be absolutely off the chart,” Shirley told HELLO! in a new interview. “Just when you think the show can’t get any better, it does.”

It’s coming up rather soon.

Of course, it’s the celeb cast that really makes Strictly, and apparently it shouldn’t be too long before this is released.

“The celebrities will be announced, I believe, July. I think it’s coming up rather soon,” Shirley teased.

With June ending this week, then, it could just be a matter of days before we know!

Will Jill Scott be joining the Strictly 2024 line-up? (Credit: Sky)

Strictly 2024: Who’s on the line-up?

As usual, the rumours have already started, with TV chef Gino D’Acampo, BBC newsreader Clive Myrie, footballer Jill Scott, Olympian Dame Laura Kenny and even former Prime Minister Liz Truss being just some of the stars whose names have been thrown into the mix.

There’s also been some talk that comedian Chris McCausland has signed up as the show’s first blind contestant.

Only time will tell…

