Aljaz Skorjanec has shared some sad news ahead of his return to Strictly Come Dancing

Dancer Aljaz recently announced he is returning to Strictly for the 2024 series. Aljaz left the show in 2022, following a nine-year run.

However, at the weekend, Aljaz shared that his former dance coach had sadly passed away.

Strictly star Aljaz shares sad news ahead of show return

On Sunday (July 21) Aljaz took to his Instagram and uploaded a snap of his dance coach – someone who Aljaz said he owes “all my professional success to.”

I am forever thankful coach. Rest in Peace

In the caption, he penned: “Since I was 7 years old Daniela Škofic Novak was a guide and coach for me and my dance partner Valerija for all of our competitive careers.

“I owe ALL my professional success to Daniela and her husband Fredi, who along with my parents, were the people that shaped me as a dancer and as a person. I am forever thankful coach. Rest in Peace.”

Strictly stars rally around Aljaz

Aljaz’s fans and Strictly co-stars flooded the comments section with words of condolences.

One follower penned: “I’m so sorry for your loss Aljaz. May your dear friend rest in peace eternally.” Another wrote: “I am so sorry to see your sad news. Sending hugs to you. She looked lovely. And will be watching over you.”

Meanwhile, wife Janette Manrara commented a silver love heart emoji, while dancer Neil Jones commented with an orange love heart emoji.

Aljaz on show exit

Aljaz is gearing up for his Strictly comeback later this year. However in a more recent interview, Aljaz explained why he decided to step away from Strictly.

The dancer told the Daily Star in 2023: “I found I fell in love with dancing again when I did theatre, people came to see me and I found an appreciation for someone clapping after I finished dancing. I fell in love with that concept.

“I did theatre for three years and then Strictly came around and I did that for nine years.

“A year and a half ago I hit an early midlife crisis and now I don’t know what I want to do in my life. I love talking now, so I love doing Q&As birthdays, calls – don’t make me dance but I can talk for ages.”

