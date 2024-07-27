The parents of Amanda Abbington have spoken out about the Strictly scandal involving their daughter and Giovanni Pernice.

This week, Amanda gave two bombshell interviews where she spoke about the alleged behaviour she experienced on Strictly involving Giovanni.

Italian dancer Giovanni is currently embroiled in an ongoing investigation over his alleged behaviour on the BBC One show. Actress Amanda accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ – allegations he’s denied.

Now, Amanda’s parents have addressed the scandal – admitting they feel “sorry” for Giovanni.

Amanda Abbington on Strictly experience

In an emotional Channel 4 interview on Wednesday, Amanda said she also experienced alleged “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature” from Giovanni.

A rep for Giovanni urged people “not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations.”

On Thursday morning, Amanda appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to further open up about her stint on the BBC show. Amanda recalled the horrific aftermath she’s suffered as a result of speaking out about her Strictly experience.

Amanda Abbington parents speak out on Strictly scandal

Now, Amanda’s parents John and Patsy have addressed the scandal involving their daughter. Speaking to Mail+, they admitted that they would feel sorry for Giovanni.

I’d feel sorry for him if Amanda wasn’t the one involved in this

The parents also claimed Amanda has gone though through difficult times in the past due to her “tough profession” and insisted she is “no snowflake.”

John said: “I’d feel sorry for him if Amanda wasn’t the one involved in this. Like other dancers on Strictly he was put in a situation where he was expected to train people when he’d not been taught how to train.”

‘We just want it dealt with’ says Amanda Abington’s parents

He went on to point out how the dancers were “let out of dance school at a young age” John then questioned how they can train people “when you’ve not been trained to do that?”

Patsy also agreed and said: “We just want it dealt with.”

She has apologised to us because of what we’re going through. It’s been hard

The accusations and scandal have taken a toll on Amanda’s parents too. John explained: “As soon as I wake up in the mornings and when I go to bed at night I am worrying about it. It’s the after effects I worry about too. Will she be able to carry on with her career?”

Patsy added: “She has apologised to us because of what we’re going through. It’s been hard.”

