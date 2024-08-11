Strictly favourite Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer battle – revealing what detail she “cried most over.”

The Welsh dancer, 34, has bravely shared her journey with stage three breast cancer with fans since being diagnosed in May 2023.

And Amy – who is returning to Strictly this year – has now opened up about losing her hair during her cancer treatment.

Amy was diagnosed last year (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Strictly Amy Dowden on cancer battle

Strictly star Amy found out she had breast cancer in May 2023, after discovering a lump in her breast. Fast forward to February this year, and Amy was given the all-clear.

In a bid to inspire others, Amy is sharing more about her cancer story in her new memoir, Dancing in the Rain.

The next challenge was growing more and more obvious

And in an extract from the book, Amy revealed that she cried the most over losing her hair.

Amy is heading back to Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy ‘cried the most’ over hair loss

“My life away from Strictly was distinctly unglamorous,” she said in the extract obtained by MailOnline.

And I think I cried more over that than anything else

“With each new chemo session, the next challenge was growing more and more obvious. Before I could say goodbye to cancer, I would have to say goodbye to my hair. And I think I cried more over that than anything else.”

Amy added: “I would have to trim it, clip it and finally shave it completely – and then face the terrifying decision to appear on national TV with a fuzzy bald head.”

Amy was given the all-clear this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Amy ‘grateful’

In April, Amy admitted she is “grateful” for “another shot at life” following her cancer battle.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Amy was asked by presenters Jon Kay and Sally Nugent how she is doing. She replied: “I’m doing really well thank you.

“I can’t believe it’s a year since I found the lump. I’m just so grateful in the year for the treatment I had. The NHS and all the charities and everyone that has helped me to still be here today.”

Amy on finding lump

Amy also described what it was like finding the lump, aged just 32. She detailed her story, stating: “I found a lump the day before I was going on my honeymoon.

“Obviously when I got back I went to my GP, and yeah I was told, unfortunately, it is grade three cancer and I need a mastectomy, chemotherapy.”

