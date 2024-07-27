Former Strictly Come Dancing star Claire King once addressed ‘affair’ rumours with her dance partner Brendan Cole.

The actress previously vehemently denied rumours of any romantic involvement and criticised his behaviour and attitude towards her throughout the show.

Claire King once shot down rumours of an affair between her and Brendan Cole. (Credit: Cover Images)

Brendan Cole affair rumours

Claire King was paired with the New Zealand dancer in 2006 for series four of Strictly.

In an exclusive interview with The People at the time, the Emmerdale actress described Brendan as “intolerant” and “impatient”. She also dismissed any speculation of a romantic relationship.

“As for there being anything physical between us, please, I could have eaten him for breakfast but I’d rather eat cold toast,” Claire stated.

The rumours about Claire and Brendan heated up following pictures of the pair enjoying what looked like an intimate dinner.

This came at a particularly sensitive time as Claire’s boyfriend, John Robson, had reportedly been considering an engagement proposal.

However, Claire wasted no time in clarifying the nature of their relationship. “It’s utter nonsense – why would I want to kiss a frog when I’m marrying my prince?” She fumed.

Addressing the suggestion that their on-screen chemistry hinted at something more, Claire pointed out: “Our routines may be hot, but that’s as far as it goes. Brendan grinds down my confidence and I don’t feel like he’s given me a lot of support. He has said some really nasty things about me in the Press like saying I stink of smoke.”

Brendan Cole appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for 15 seasons (Credit: Cover Images)

Claire King on Brendan Cole

The Strictly alum also criticised the dance pro for being distant and preoccupied with his celebrity status.

“Since he’s done things like Love Island, he thinks he’s a celebrity,” she said.

Zara McDermott is another celeb who has accused her dance partner of bad behaviour. (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing

These past few months, Strictly has been at the centre of scandal.

Actress Amanda Abbington accused her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice of “bullying”. He has denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Meanwhile, former Love Island star Zara McDermott accused her former Strictly partner of gross misconduct. Graziano Di Prima reportedly hit, kicked and spat at Zara during training.

A rep for Graziano confirmed he did ‘kick’ Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for.

Both professional dancers will not appear in the upcoming season of the BBC show.

Watch Brendan on Pointless Celebrities on Saturday (July 27) at 7:20pm on BBC Two.

Read more: ‘Intolerant and nasty’ Brendan Cole blasted over treatment of Strictly partner Claire King in resurfaced interview

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.