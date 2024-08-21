In a new social media post, Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has left her fans astonished with the revelation of her former profession.

The revelation came through an Instagram video where the professional dancer promoted the hair dye brand Schwarzkopf and dying her trademark red hair.

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell on ‘secret’ job

The Australian native took to social media to share her hair colouring routine. In the accompanying video, she also showed off her vibrant locks.

“A little something that I keep to myself is that I was once a hairdresser,” Dianne revealed in a voiceover. “Now that you know that little secret, it’s time to reveal what I use to keep my hair looking red and vibrant.”

She went on to explain her hair-dying routine. However, this personal revelation left her fanbase stunned.

“One thing I get asked on a daily basis is how do I keep my red hair so vibrant! Well, my secret is Schwarzkopf LIVE Ultra Brights in the shade Pillar Box Red. I’ve been using it for a long time,” Dianne wrote in the caption, diving into the details of her hair care routine.

“I love the shade and it adds the vibrancy and shine that I want. In between colouring, the Schwarzkopf LIVE Colour Drops in Fiery Red are my lifesaver, adding these into my conditioner is a quick and easy refresher!”

Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell revealed that she used to be a hairdresser (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans were quick to respond to Dianne’s revelation, with many also expressing their surprise and amusement at this new information.

Comments ranged from disbelief to admiration as followers processed the news.

“Gorgeous! But you being a hairdresser is completely new information…” One fan wrote.

Another found it hard to believe: “Dianne Buswell a hairdresser?!!! No way.”

Dianne left fans shocked with her revelation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“No way, you’re a hairdresser??? Omg,” a third fan was stunned.

“As if you used to be a hairdresser!! Never heard you mention it before!” Another was bewildered.

“Wait what? You were a hairdresser?” A fifth fan questioned.

