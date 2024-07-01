Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly eyeing up Martin Roberts for their 2024 line-up.

The BBC dancing competition is set to return this autumn, with Shirley Ballas recently suggesting that the first celeb contestants could be revealed within days.

According to The Daily Star, Homes Under the Hammer‘s Martin could soon be swapping the auction room for the ballroom.

The 60-year-old presenter is reportedly in the final stages of discussion for the upcoming season.

Will we be seeing Martin Roberts on Strictly? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Roberts on Strictly

“Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It’ll be a dream come true for him – and a delight for viewers,” an insider is believed to have said.

And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I’ll have to get super fit.

What’s more, Martin apparently dropped some big hints himself at last week’s TRIC awards, where he also opened up about his health struggles.

Strictly returns this autumn (Credit: BBC)

“I’m like a Ninja Mutant Hero Turtle – I just eat pizzas. Domino’s Mighty Meat. I’m the stomach of Domino’s, not the face of it,” he said, according to the publication.

“I should worry about what I eat because I had a health scare. I need to look after myself better.” he continued, before teasing: “And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I’ll have to get super fit.”

Last year, Martin opened up about undergoing emergency heart surgery the previous year that had saved his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Roberts (@martinrobertstv)

Martin Roberts’ health scare

“I had a problem with my heart that hadn’t been noticed,” he explained. “The sack around my heart had expanded and was putting pressure on the heart. I had less than a few hours to live. I was rushed into hospital and had an emergency operation where they stabbed a tube into the sack around the heart and drew a litre and a half of fluid. Had I not been in the right place… Three weeks earlier I was on the road in a transit van and if it had happened then, I would be dead.”

Martin also said that the near-death experience had made him willing to “try anything”.

The BBC declined to comment on this story.

Read more: Glastonbury host Lauren Laverne admits Strictly final almost ‘destroyed’ her: ‘I was howling all the way through’