Giovanni Pernice reportedly has “bombshell” footage of Amanda Abbington and is ‘convinced’ it will clear his name amid the Strictly scandal.

Italian dancer Giovanni is currently embroiled in an ongoing investigation over his alleged behaviour on the BBC One show. Actress Amanda accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ – allegations he’s denied. More recently, she claimed there are 50 hours of footage that Giovanni “doesn’t want anyone to see” from their time rehearsing.

However, it’s now been alleged that Giovanni himself has “bombshell” audio footage of Amanda – and apparently hopes this will help clear his name.

Giovanni has denided any wrongdoing (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice ‘bombshell’ footage of Amanda on Strictly

Amanda was paired with Giovanni on Strictly last year. However, she quit after a few weeks citing medical reasons.

Earlier this week, Amanda gave a bombshell interview to Channel 4 News where she spoke about the alleged behaviour she experienced on Strictly.

The actress claimed Giovanni was trying to block the release of up to 50 hours of “toxic” footage from rehearsals – something a source denied, as The Mirror reports.

“It’s out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room. And I’m not the one who’s blocking it,” Amanda claimed. She continued: “I’ve said anyone can watch it. But he [Giovanni] doesn’t want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he’s got nothing to hide.”

Giovanni apparently has audio footage of Amanda (Credit: ITV)

Amanda ‘thanked Giovanni for putting up with her’ on Strictly

However, it has now been claimed that Giovanni has audio footage of Amanda. This is said to have been recorded during a highly charged exchange.

The Sun reports how in the audio footage, Amanda allegedly apologised to Giovanni for being a “nightmare.”

She is also said to have acknowledged she can be hard to work with. And as the publication claims, during the highly charged exchange, which is believed to last for around six and half minutes, Amanda essentially thanked Giovanni for “putting up with her.”

It is thought the footage was recorded as part of Strictly rehearsal footage by the BBC. The publication also claimed how Giovanni believes that this will clear his name, along with other alleged messages.

ED! UK has contacted BBC, Amanda and Giovanni’s representatives for comment.

Amanda on Lorraine

In an emotional Channel 4 interview on Wednesday, Amanda said she also experienced alleged “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature” from the dancer.

A rep for Giovanni urged people “not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations.”

On Thursday morning, Amanda appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to further open up about her stint on the BBC show. Amanda recalled the horrific aftermath she’s suffered as a result of speaking out.

Read more: Piers Morgan launches attack on Amanda Abbington as he accuses her of ‘self-pitying publicity tour’ amid Strictly scandal

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.