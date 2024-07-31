Giovanni Pernice’s ex ‘signs up’ for Strictly but fans ‘will be irked she’s a pro dancer’

Bosses at Strictly Come Dancing have reportedly signed Giovanni Pernice‘s Love Island ex, Tashi Ghouri, for the upcoming series.

The news comes amid investigations into alleged “abusive and threatening” behaviour by the pro dancer, who has now quit the BBC show.

Tasha is believed to have dated Giovanni (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice’s ex ‘joins line-up’

25-year-old model Tasha was a contestant on Love Island in 2022.

Prior to her stint on the ITV dating show, she reportedly enjoyed several dinner dates with Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni.

As well as finding love on the show with now-boyfriend-of-two-years Andrew Le Page, Tasha, who was born deaf, has also used her platform to become a powerful advocate for the deaf community.

But it seems she has another hidden talent up her sleeve which could give her a big advantage in the ballroom.

According to her Wikipedia page, Tasha has heaps of previous dance experience. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for More Than Words by Sleepwalkrs and even narrowly missed out on being cast as a dancer in the 2023 Barbie movie.

Giovanni is no longer a part of the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Top drawer signing’

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Tasha has everything it takes to be a top drawer Strictly signing. Whilst fans who like a journey will be irked she is a professional dancer, others who enjoy watching incredible moments from the off will be more than satisfied.

“She’s also become a powerful force for good campaigning and raising awareness for those with disabilities.”

They went on: “The Giovanni link is unfortunate to say the least, but above all else Tasha is a gorgeous girl who deserves this amazing opportunity.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The celebrity contestants for this series will be announced in due course.”

