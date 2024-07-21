Graziano Di Prima has been accused of “screaming abuse” at Strictly partner Zara McDermott and calling her “nasty names” in the latest news surrounding the scandal.

Last weekend, the BBC confirmed that the Italian dancer, 30, would not return to the show following allegations of gross misconduct. Graziano has been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at Zara.

In a statement shortly after, Graziano said he “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly”.

A rep for the star has since said he did kick Zara and “apologised at the time”.

Now, more details have reportedly emerged about Graziano’s alleged treatment of Zara during Strictly training.

Graziano Di Prima on Strictly

A source allegedly told The Sun: “Zara ran to the toilets and locked herself in. He chased after her and was screaming abuse. He was aggressive and called her nasty names. It was really scary.”

They continued: “You could constantly hear Graziano screaming but when production staff opened the door he would stop. He’d say, ‘How the [bleep] are you not getting this right?’, and ‘Why are we even bothering to come here?’. Zara was visibly demoralised.

“Just before their live ­performance on Halloween, Graziano asked Zara if she had gained weight. She didn’t put her foot in the right direction and he was being forceful with her. She was crying behind the curtain during final rehearsals. After some of the incidents he’d call and apologise and promise to not do it again.”

Zara and Graziano allegations

The publication reports that a photographer asked Zara if she was okay and she replied: “Not really.”

An onlooker reportedly added that Graziano “looked furious” and “had a face like thunder” over the incident.

The report claimed that Zara “tried to hide her face with her hair as she climbed into the back seat”. However, she “looked very upset and wiped tears away from her eyes”.

He chased after her and was screaming abuse. He was aggressive and called her nasty names.

In another alleged incident, Graziano reportedly told Zara: “My dead grandma can dance better than you.”

A spokesperson for Graziano has told ED!: “The relentless enthusiasm for rumour-mongering by faceless individuals is wreaking havoc. This incessant chatter prevents those seeking peace, exacerbated by relentless media intrusion. The media’s vivid and narrow lens fails to account for the profound mental health issues faced by all those who find themselves ensnared by the turmoil.”

ED! has contacted reps for Zara for comment.

Graziano Di Prima statement

Graziano issued a statement to his Instagram last weekend after the allegations emerged. He said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

He added: “I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right I will share my story.”

Reports claimed this week that Graziano has flew back to Italy.

His rep later told BBC News: “He has literally cut himself off from civilisation. I think that’s a wise thing to do, supported by his wife. He’s coming to terms with his mental health issues.”

Meanwhile, last Tuesday (July 16), Zara shared a statement to her Instagram.

She said: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

