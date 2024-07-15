Strictly star Graziano Di Prima is reportedly “in bits” over allegations about his behaviour.

It was reported at the weekend that Graziano had been sacked from the BBC series amid claims of gross misconduct. It was then alleged that he had kicked, spat at and hit 2023 partner Zara McDermott during training.

Following the claims, an insider said bosses “took decisive action and fired him”.

The dancer has been sacked amid claims of gross misconduct (Credit: BBC)

Graziano and Zara on Strictly

Dancer Graziano and reality star Zara were coupled up on the 2023 series of the show, exiting in week six. Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 and, as well as taking part in the main show, also appeared in the 2023 Christmas special.

But at the weekend, it was confirmed that Graziano is no longer part of the Strictly family. It was then claimed that there is video footage of his alleged behaviour towards 2023 partner Zara.

And, it’s claimed, the footage has reduced those who’ve seen it “to tears”. Zara is yet to comment on the claims. Graziano has issued a statement, saying he “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly” and vowed to “share my story” when “the time is right”.

And now, it’s been reported that Graziano “is in bits” over the “complete mess”.

Strictly bosses took action following the allegations (Credit: BBC)

Graziano ‘in bits’ over drama

Speaking to The Sun, a source dubbed the Strictly Graziano situation as a “complete mess” and also a “disaster for the BBC”.

“Graziano has held up his hands and admits his behaviour was extreme and unacceptable. He knows there is no return and quite rightly. Yet why was no action taken sooner to nip this situation in the bud?” the insider claimed.

They went on to claim how Graziano reportedly feels “an escalation could have been prevented” if he had received “proper” support.

Strictly ‘took decisive action’

The source added: “For the Beeb’s part, Graziano was not the only dancer being spoken to and they had absolutely no idea about the alleged kicking — which it is claimed happened twice — and as soon as they were alerted, they took decisive action and fired him.”

They then continued: “Graziano is in bits. He is being monitored 24/7 by his wife Giada and mum who has moved in to take care of him.”

ED! has reached out to Graziano’s representatives for comment.

A BBC spokesperson also said. “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

