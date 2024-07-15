Former Strictly star James Jordan has ruled out a return to the BBC One show, amid Graziano Di Prima allegations.

It was reported at the weekend that Graziano had been sacked from the BBC series amid claims of gross misconduct. It was then alleged that he had kicked, spat at and hit 2023 partner Zara McDermott during training.

Now, former dancer James Jordan has responded to a fan, quizzing him on whether he would make a comeback to Strictly.

James has shut down a return to Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly icon asks ‘what is going on’ amid Graziano Di Prima allegations

James was a firm favourite on the BBC One show, making his debut in 2006. He appeared in the series, along with his wife Ola, until 2013.

Since then, he has always been vocal about his time and thoughts on the programme.

And on Sunday (July 14) James was quizzed by a fan on whether he would strut his stuff on the dance floor again, and head back to Strictly.

No too old – and I love watching the young ones take the show to a new level https://t.co/SbpEi8IX2m — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) July 14, 2024

Strictly James Jordan shuts down return to show

On X, and referring to Graziano’s Strictly exit, James wrote: “Just seen another pro dancer is not coming back to Strictly – again for apparent abusive behaviour. What is going on???”

One fan replied and quizzed him: “James, would you ever go back? I teach dance and after three kids it’s blumming hard!”

James responded to the follower and wrote: “No too old – and I love watching the young ones take the show to a new level.”

The dancer has reportedly been sacked (Credit: BBC)

Graziano Di Prima and Zara on Strictly

Dancer Graziano and reality star Zara were coupled up on the 2023 series of the show, exiting in week six. Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 and, as well as taking part in the main show, also appeared in the 2023 Christmas special.

But at the weekend, it was confirmed that Graziano is no longer part of the Strictly family. It was then claimed that there is video footage of his alleged behaviour towards 2023 partner Zara.

And, it is also claimed, the footage has reduced those who’ve seen it “to tears”. Zara is yet to comment on the claims. Graziano has issued a statement, saying he “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly” and vowed to “share my story” when “the time is right”.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Three questions baffled Strictly fans demand answers to amid Graziano Di Prima allegations

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.