Graziano Di Prima is “in a vulnerable state” amid the allegations about his behaviour on Strictly Come Dancing, his rep has said.

Last week, it was announced that Graziano had been axed from the BBC One show following misconduct allegations. The Italian dancer, 30, has been accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting at his celeb partner, Zara McDermott, during last year’s series.

His rep has since confirmed that Graziano did kick Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for. However, a rep for Zara has hit back and insisted it wasn’t a “singular incident”.

It’s also been claimed that Graziano has “cut himself off from civilisation” amid the backlash.

Graziano was dropped from Strictly over his behaviour (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Graziano Di Prima and Zara on Strictly

Dancer Graziano and reality star Zara were coupled up on the 2023 series of the show, exiting in week six.

Following the misconduct allegations, Graziano later said in a statement: “My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Meanwhile, Zara has described videos of the incidents as “incredibly distressing”. She also claimed that she’d “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about her experience on the show.

However, Graziano is now said to be in a “very vulnerable state” following the backlash and has reportedly returned to Italy.

Graziano has since fled the UK (Credit: Pink Mondo Media / YouTube)

Graziano Di Prima ‘vulnerable’ amid Strictly allegations

A spokesperson for the former Strictly star told the PA news agency: “This week the news agenda has focused on an isolated incident that Mr Di Prima deeply regrets and apologised for at the time.”

Media and social media have immense power to build and destroy careers

Mark Borkowski went on: “The deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance, has provoked a pile-on that has left a young man in a very vulnerable state. In this case, like in many others, media and social media have immense power to build and destroy careers.”

Graziano Di Prima ‘cut himself off from civilisation’

Mark also shared in another statement that Graziano, who is reportedly working on a farm in his hometown, is “coming to terms with his mental health issues”.

He has literally cut himself off from civilisation.

He said to BBC News: “He has literally cut himself off from civilisation. I think that’s a wise thing to do, supported by his wife. He’s coming to terms with his mental health issues.”

However, a rep for Zara has hit back and claimed it was “not a singular incident”. Zara’s spokesperson told The BBC: “It’s a matter of public record that the BBC deemed the conduct to be so severe that they removed him from the show immediately.

“Zara has already confirmed in a statement released on her social media earlier this week that the reported conduct was not a singular incident.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Graziano for comment.

Zara and Graziano were partnered up last year (Credit: BBC)

Graziano Di Prima statement

Amid the allegations, Graziano took to Instagram last weekend share a statement. He wrote: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

When the time is right I will share my story.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

He continued: “I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right I will share my story.”

Read more: Zara McDermott left ‘bleeding’ after pleading with Graziano Di Prima over painful dancing injury

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.