Graziano Di Prima has revealed the last conversation he had with Zara McDermott – just moments before he was sacked from Strictly.

The Italian dancer was dropped from Strictly following misconduct allegations. The news came after Graziano was accused of hitting, kicking, and spitting at his celeb partner, Zara McDermott during the 2023 series.

While she didn’t say anything prior, TV star Zara admitted she feared “public backlash” and “victim shaming” if she spoke up.

Now, Graziano has shared the final conversation he had with Zara – in which the pair reportedly had planned to meet up.

Strictly Graziano Di Prima reveals final conversation with Zara

Speaking to MailOnline, Graziano shared details of his final conversation with Zara. What’s more, he also claimed it took place just 20 minutes before he was sacked from Strictly.

“I thought we were friends, we were friends,” Graziano said about Zara.

He then went on to claim that on the day he found out he had been sacked from Strictly, Zara had sent him a video.

Strictly Graziano Di Prima and Zara ‘planned to meet up’

According to Graziano, Zara shared a video of her cat, and complained about the weather, while he was in Sicily on holiday.

Graziano’s wife Giada Lini then reportedly replied to Zara and said: “I’ll try and send the sun to you.”

She then allegedly added: “Anyway, my darling, we’re going to see you very soon because we’re going to be in the UK so we need to go out together and we can organise dinner in our new apartment. Sending love.”

Graziano Di Prima sacked from show ’20 minutes later’

Graziano went on to reveal how just 20 minutes later, Beeb bosses contacted him to inform him about his exit. He also shared how he hasn’t heard from Zara since.

He said: “You can’t imagine how many times my mind has been going back and forward trying to think of something that happened all those months ago that I can’t figure out.”

Graziano on Strictly scandal

In the same interview, Graziano fought back the misconduct claims. He claimed he “didn’t deliberately hurt anyone.”

Graziano described the allegations as “vile” and “false”. He also insisted they “ruined my life in a matter of minutes – professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally.”

“The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn’t easy but that’s the pressure of the show.”

