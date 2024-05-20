Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara shares emotional tribute after death of friend

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has paid tribute to the death of her friend Anthony ‘TJ’ Paradise, who died earlier this month. The property realtor died after a four year battle with cancer.

Now, Janette has shared a touching message with her followers, alongside a glimpse into their friendship.

It comes after pop star and TV presenter Ashley Roberts also shared a heartfelt tribute to Anthony.

Strictly star Janette Manrara shares emotional tribute to late friend

In a post to Instagram, Janette wrote: “Goodbye my beautiful friend,” alongside a white heart emoji. She penned the words across an adorable snap of Anthony embracing a dog.

Janette shared the news, just weeks after mourning the loss of her Strictly co-star, Robin Windsor.

On the day of his funeral, the Strictly: It Takes Two host shared a message to Robin on Instagram. She stated: “Love you always.”

Robin died in February at the age of 44. Reports at the time claimed that Robin was found dead in a London hotel room.

Earlier this month, telly favourite Ashley shared a heartwrenching tribute to Anthony, alongside a string of snaps. She said: “Can’t believe we’ve had to say goodbye.

Goodbye my beautiful friend.

“Our handsome TJ. I’ll remember your kindness, those beautiful brown eyes, your big heart, your insane cooking skills (those meatballs) and how you and Bobby always opened your gorgeous home to me.

“We’ve been friends for so long. Wish this wasn’t true. May you rest in peace dear friend. Spread those wings angel. You will be forever loved. So sorry @bobbynewberry my heart breaks for you. Love you so much Swiss. You’re not alone.”

Ashley Roberts shares death of friend

Anthony’s husband, performer Bobby Newberry, announced that Anthony had lost his fight with cancer.

He said of his Beverly Hills estate agent husband: “With the heaviest heart I have to let everyone know that my beautiful husband TJ lost his four-year battle with cancer on 5/4/24.

“He was surrounded by loved ones and even in this dark time there was so much light and love in the room. If you met him even once you knew how much of an impact he had on the world around him. Nothing will ever be the same.

“I had 20 and a half years of love and memories and now I have a lifetime of missing you. I love you, my sweetheart.”

