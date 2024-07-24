Peter Andre has spoken out over Strictly partner Janette Manrara getting “dragged into” the ongoing scandal.

It’s been a somewhat time of a crisis for the BBC show as it has been hit with misconduct allegations recently. This week, Janette was forced to issue a statement about her partnership with former contestant Will Bayley.

Will had spoken out and said he thought Janette ‘could have protected him more’ following an injury. He later said on This Morning that he and Janette “worked well” and some of his comments had been taken out of context.

Now, Peter has thrown his support behind Janette, defending the “beautiful” dancer and insisting the scandal “is not fair”.

Peter Andre defends Janette amid Strictly scandal

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (July 24) a visibly emotional Peter shared his thoughts on the Strictly scandal, claiming it is “going too far”.

Peter, who was partnered with Janette during the 2015 series, said: “You know what, I do feel as someone that was on Strictly I should stick up for some of these people because I was there.

“And I know it was only one series that I was on but people like Janette Manrara who are the nicest, most beautiful people and they’re getting dragged into things like this.”

Peter Andre praises ‘gentleman’ Giovanni on Strictly

Peter continued: “Of course if someone did something bad and someone hurt somebody, I can understand that, of course that’s not acceptable.

“But because I was there and people like Giovanni, they were always a gentleman to me, and Anton [Du Beke] – they were lovely to me and not just me, but the way I saw them with people.

“And I think that when Janette’s name got dragged in too, I’m like come on guys she’s beautiful and Aljaž… I don’t know.”

He finished off his video by saying: “Yes of course if there’s any misconduct that they have to find out, but I just think they’re dragging everyone’s names in and I just don’t think it’s fair. That’s just my personal opinion. I think that some of them just need to be cut a break.”

Strictly star Janette responds to Peter’s post

Peter’s fans and pals were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, including Janette, who wrote: “Love you so much,” to which he replied: “Love you too.”

However, Peter also hit back at some people who slammed the singer for speaking out and “joining the bandwagon”.

One person said: “Ah this is not a good look. Nice that you had experience. But that does not erase someone else’s negative experience, especially saying the person was always a good guy to you.”

Peter replied: “I also said that IF something happened it’s unacceptable. Also, I said I can only talk from my experience.”

Peter Andre claps back at Strictly fans

Someone else told Pete: “Why have you joined the bandwagon? I know you are defending Janette, but if there’s an investigation let it go through the system and do the job. Speak out afterwards. Women will turn on you, because of what you are saying.”

And Peter again replied and insisted: “I’m also sticking up for a Janette, who IS a woman. Slightly confused here.

“I am speaking on my own personal experience. Never would I agree with something if it’s proven. Like what happened to @zara_mcdermott.

“That is totally unacceptable. What I am saying is people’s names are being dragged in before any investigation. That to me is unfair.”

Another person wrote to Pete: “Just because it didn’t happen to YOU doesn’t mean it didn’t happen to THEM. I find this video offensive and it makes people fear to speak out.”

However, another said: “I agree they can’t all be tarnished with the same brush.”

