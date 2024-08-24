Strictly star Johannes Radebe’s baby plans after admitting: ‘I’ve been very lonely the last couple of years’

Strictly star Johannes Radebe – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, August 24) – once candidly opened up about his love life.

The South African dancer, 37, revealed in 2022 that he doesn’t remember the last time he was in a relationship.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe on finding love

Back in 2022, Strictly star Johannes spoke to The Mirror about his love life and his hopes for finding romance.

“I honestly don’t know when I was last in a relationship. It’s been a while, a few years. I’ve been too busy. I’ve dedicated my life to dancing. So there’s been no time for a relationship. I live on my own and I’ve been very lonely the last couple of years. I’ve been working and I haven’t had time to socialise,” he said.

The dancer then went on to say that he is ready to find love now.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe on baby plans

Johannes then continued, saying that he wants to go to a bar or restaurant to date, not meet someone via a dating app or in a nightclub.

The star then went on to say that now he is settled in the UK, it has changed his perspective on life.

“I’m here for it. I’m in one place and I’m settled. I don’t know what has changed, but something has definitely clicked. It’s perhaps because I now call the UK home,” he said.

“That stability has brought on this new perspective on life. I’m not travelling as much as I used to – I’m in one place. It would be beautiful to have children one day. But it’s a responsibility I’d like to share. To go about that you need a partner and a strong relationship. But I feel like I’m at that age,” he then added.

Amy Dowden weighs in on show drama

In other Strictly-related news, Amy Dowden recently shared her thoughts on the scandal surrounding the show.

In recent months, both Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima‘s alleged behaviour behind the scenes has sparked concern. Graziano was sacked recently for allegedly kicking, hitting and spitting at his celeb dance partner, Zara McDermott.

Speaking to The Times recently, Amy, 32, was asked whether the show should be cancelled.

“I don’t think so. That’s my personal take on it. I don’t get caught up on negativity,” she said.

“I think Strictly this year is going to be more magic than ever,” she then added.

When asked if she’s been in touch with Giovanni or Graziano, she said: “I’ve been very busy. I don’t have time.”

Catch Johannes on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, August 24) at 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

