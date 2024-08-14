Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has made a huge career announcement following her reported split from co-star Kai Widdrington.

The 34-year-old has revealed she will be hitting the road on a solo tour next year.

Nadiya, who announced her return to Strictly this year, posted the news on social media with the tour’s poster.

Sat with her legs draped across a director’s chair, Nadiya beams as she holds a mug above the words: A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova.

The tour will be hitting Billingham, Sheffield, Leicester, Lincoln, Boston, Harrogate, Pontefract, Barnsley and Coventry in February and March 2025.

Nadiya Bychkova UK tour 2025

Nadiya wrote alongside the announcement: “I have some exciting news. I am coming to some selected venues near you in 2025 and we have a brilliant night planned.”

She went on to tease the events would be “intimate” and “personal”.

Nadiya added: “I will be telling some stories from my life, covering everything from my upbringing, competing as a young girl, right through to becoming a double World Champion.

I am coming to some selected venues near you in 2025 and we have a brilliant night planned.

“I promise you’ll get the chance to ask some of your own questions and… of course… I will be dancing for you too!”

Nadiya’s celebrity friends were quick to flood the comments section with support with Dan Walker, who was partnered with her on Strictly in 2021, writing: ” Well… this is very exciting. I’m sure it’ll be amazing partner. Congratulations.”

Alexandra Burke, who competed on the show in 2017, wrote: “This is going to be so special!”

Finally, her fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell added: “Love it,” alongside red heart and flame emojis.

Nadiya reportedly split from Kai in July (Credit: Cover Images)

Nadiya and Kai ‘split’

Meanwhile, t was reported in July that Nadiya had split from her Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington after two years.

A source told The Sun at the time: “It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love.

“But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll. After a tough few weeks, they sat down together and decided to call it quits.

“They remain incredibly close and are determined their split will not have any impact on the next series of Strictly – they remain consummate professionals, and nothing will change that.”

