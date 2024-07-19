Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly met with show bosses to make a complaint, amid the ongoing misconduct allegations.

Last week, it was announced that Graziano Di Prima had been axed from Strictly following misconduct allegations. He’s been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott. His rep has since confirmed that Graziano did kick Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for.

What’s more, Giovanni Pernice was also axed this year due to allegations about his training methods. He has denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Now, the Strictly scandal is said to be “getting worse by the day” following claims that pro dancer Nadiya has lodged a complaint against the show.

Nadiya ‘makes complaint’ to Strictly bosses

In another blow, dancer Nadiya has reportedly made a complaint to Strictly bosses – something that was said to be “out of the blue”.

Nadiya has appeared on the BBC show since 2017, dancing with celebs like Lee Ryan and Dan Walker.

But due to her alleged complaint, it’s now been claimed that “things really are getting serious” for the glitzy BBC One show, amid the other allegations.

Strictly scandal ‘is a mess’

A source told MailOnline: “Nadiya got in touch out of the blue and wanted to talk to the bosses.

Things really are getting serious now, it is a mess and it is getting worse by the day

“They are taking every single murmur of a complaint seriously now so she was immediately asked in. She has been on the show for some years so will have seen and lot and possibly also experienced unpleasant behaviour, she will have worked with many people.

“Things really are getting serious now, it is a mess and it is getting worse by the day. This is now the third complaint about some kind of issue on the programme.”

Nadiya and Strictly dancer Kai split

It comes after it was reported Nadiya and fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington have split following two years of dating.

The pair, who met on the BBC dance show, apparently faced “pressure” of touring together. A source claims they struggled with “being in each other’s space 24/7”.

A source has told The Sun: “It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love. But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll.”

ED! UK has contacted the BBC and Nadiya’s representatives for comment.

