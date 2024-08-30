Former Strictly contestant Richard Coles has shared the news he has suffered a double heartache after his two beloved dogs died on the same day.

The 62 year old lost both his dachshunds – Daisy and Pongo – on Thursday (August 29) after living their long lives together.

Richard, the former Communards pianist and dance partner of Dianne Buswell in 2017, shared his pooches with his late husband David Oldham, who died in 2019.

Richard and Dianne were partnered on Strictly in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star shares tragic news

In a tribute on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Daisy and Pongo, having lived all their long lives together, departed together today.”

Daisy and Pongo could be seen running towards the camera, surrounded by lush rolling green hills in the snap.

Daisy and Pongo, having lived all their long lives together, departed together today. pic.twitter.com/msk6CLgPnG — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) August 29, 2024

It caught the attention of thousands, with more than 3,000 commenting, 683 resposts and 36,000 likes.

Times Radio and Talk TV contributor Tim Montgomerie said: “Dog. God spelt backwards. They really are our best friends. Sending love, Richard x.”

Another person wrote: “I’m very sorry for the dog-shaped holes they will leave in your heart. Hauntingly beautiful that they went together.”

A third penned: “Beautiful dogs, thanks so much for sharing their lives, they brought me joy. I feel your pain.”

Richard did have three more dachshunds – Audrey, Horatio and General Custer – but following David’s death, he thought five was too many to care for.

He rehomed them to his late husband’s mum and brother, and his dentist.

Richard told The Guardian in March 2020: “They went to good homes, but it was so hard. Seeing them go, with their little dog faces, was just horrible.”

Richard lost his husband David in 2019 (Credit: Channel 4)

The former Communards pianist lost his beloved husband in 2019

His soulmate of 12 years died from alcoholism.

Richard was by his side when he died, and said it was “tough to watch someone you love destroy himself”.

They met when David went to hear Richard preach in Norwich and fell in love.

Richard was ordained into the Anglican priesthood and lived a celibate life with David, who was a curate in a neighbouring parish.

Nearly four years after mourning David, the vicar-turned-author signed up to dating app Elite Singles and met actor Dickie “Richard” Cant, who has starred in Mary Queen of Scots, Stan & Ollie and Doctor Who.

His dad was Brian Cant, who was the voice and face of kids TV in the 1960s and 1970s.

Read more: Heartbreak Rev Richard Coles has faced in recent years – from losing husband to devastating family death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.