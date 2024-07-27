In the latest Strictly news, the future of the BBC show is reportedly “hanging by a thread” amid the ongoing scandal.

It’s been somewhat of a dramatic few months for the long-running series as it has been hit with various abuse and misconduct scandals recently.

Earlier this year, pro dancer Giovanni Pernice denied allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour”. He won’t return for the new series. And more recently, the BBC confirmed that Graziano Di Prima would not return either following allegations of misconduct against him.

Now, amid the scandal, it’s been claimed bosses are fearing Strictly ‘could come crashing down.’

Strictly news: Amanda Abbington’s bombshell interviews

The Strictly scandal deepened this past week following Amanda Abbington’s two bombshell interviews.

The actress spoke about the alleged behaviour she experienced on Strictly involving Giovanni Pernice.

Italian dancer Giovanni is currently embroiled in an ongoing investigation over his alleged behaviour on the BBC One show. Actress Amanda accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ – allegations he’s denied.

Bosses ‘doing all they can to detoxify’ Strictly

Now, a source has claimed the show’s future is “hanging by a thread.” So much so, that bosses are “doing all they can to detoxify the show.”

An insider told The Sun: “Day by day the ­situation is changing, and right now the future of Strictly is hanging by a thread.

BBC execs are living in fear of a ­‘smoking gun’ moment

“Internal meetings are happening on an almost daily basis, and BBC execs are living in fear of a ­‘smoking gun’ moment — something that irreversibly undermines and damages the entire brand, and brings Strictly crashing down.”

The source continued: “They are doing all they can to detoxify the show — new measures and protocol are in place to safeguard — and they hope to formally conclude the on­going probe within the next week.”

Amanda Abbington on Strictly experience

In an emotional Channel 4 interview on Wednesday, Amanda said she experienced alleged “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature” from Giovanni.

A rep for Giovanni then urged people “not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations.”

On Thursday morning, Amanda appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to further open up about her stint on the BBC show. Amanda recalled the horrific aftermath she’s suffered as a result of speaking out about her Strictly experience.

