Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin has shared some exciting career news away from the glitzy BBC One show.

The Ukrainian dancer first strutted his stuff on the Strictly dance floor back in 2021 – and has become a firm favourite with viewers. Over the years, he’s danced with the likes of Ellie Simmonds and Layton Williams.

But now, Nikita is set to spread his wings, as he is due to head off on his very first solo tour.

Nikita is a firm favourite on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Nikita confirms first solo show

Nikita will be strutting his stuff up and down the UK next year, on his solo tour, Midnight Dancer.

The tour will open on March 8 2025 and run through to May 24, performing across the UK from Wolverhampton and Cardiff to Liverpool and Manchester. He will also play a special performance at Peacock Theatre in London from 21 – 22 March 2025.

A press release reveals that Nikita will be joined by a sharp and chic cast of talented dancers and vocalists in a “show like no other”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Nikita ‘so excited’ over huge career news

Strictly star Nikita also took to his Instagram on Friday (July 19) to confirm the news. He told his 282k fans: “ANNOUNCEMENT.

I am SO excited to announce Midnight Dancer, my first-ever solo UK and Ireland tour

“I am SO excited to announce Midnight Dancer, my first-ever solo UK and Ireland tour! I will be coming to a venue near you next year, and I’d love to see you there!

“Official presale starts next Tuesday at 10am, and you can sign up for presale via nikitalive.co.uk, link in bio! Tickets go on sale on next Friday 26th at 10am via cuffeandtaylor.com and nikitalive.co.uk,” he added.

Nikita is heading off on his first solo tour (Credit: ITV)

Strictly fans react to Nikita’s tour news

As expected, fans were left in a frenzy over Nikita’s major career news. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “This is AMAZING news!!! Just what we all needed this week. You are going to set that stage ablaze and I cannot wait!”

AMAZING news!!! Just what we all needed this week.

Someone else added: “Congratulations baby! This is epic in the extreme. Also that photo the outfit amazing!!! So proud of you!!”

A third penned: “OMG this is incredible, I’m so proud of you. I can’t wait to get my ticket and be in the front row in Brum cheering you on. This is insane.”

Meanwhile Strictly judge Shirley Ballas penned: “Congratulations.” Fellow dancer Amy Dowden also gushed: “Go on Nikita! So proud of you x.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Giovanni Pernice ‘splits from girlfriend Molly Brown for second time’ amid ‘stress’ of Strictly scandal

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.