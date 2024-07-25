Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has hit back at Amanda Abbington following her emotional Channel 4 interview last night (Wednesday, July 24).

Amanda sat down with Krishnan Guru-Murthy to discuss her experience on Strictly and with Giovanni.

Strictly scandal

Last night saw Amanda give her first TV interview about the Strictly scandal.

Speaking to fellow Strictly star Krishnan, Amanda opened up about the “bullying” she allegedly experienced at the hands of Giovanni.

During the interview, Krishnan raised the fact that he’d heard some of the alleged bullying was of a “sexual nature”.

“I heard, not from you, from somebody else, about an instance of, I suppose you’d call it humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature, is that right?” he said.

Growing tearful, Amanda confirmed that it was.

“Yeah. I mean, you know, one of the many things,” she said.

Giovanni Pernice statement

However, since Amanda’s interview last night, Giovanni has since hit back, denying the claims.

A spokesperson for the Italian dancer spoke to the MailOnline last night about the allegations.

“We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them,” they said.

Giovanni believes that his name will be cleared pending a review from the BBC.

Tess Daly ‘stressed’ about future

In other news, Strictly host Tess Daly is reportedly “stressed” about the future of the show.

According to a new report in Bella magazine, Tess fears that the 2024 series could be the show’s last. Tess has been on the show since it launched in 2004.

“Tess has been getting very stressed about the future of the show, and she worries that this series could be the last because of all this controversy. This Graziano drama is the last thing they needed following on from Giovanni, and she’s not sure how much more Strictly can take,” a source claimed.

“This is a show Tess has worked on for 20 years – it means so much to her, she hates that it’s being destroyed. Obviously, she doesn’t see what goes on during rehearsals, but she’s always got on well with the professional dancers,” they then continued.

“She feels quite protective of them, but she knows the bosses must protect the contestants.”

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

