Former Strictly pro dancer Katya Virshilas has launched a scathing attack on show bosses amid the ongoing scandal.

Strictly has been rocked by scandal recently, with both Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima accused of bullying behind the scenes.

Katya was on the show between 2009 and 2011 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Former Strictly dancer Katya Virshilas speaks out

In a new interview with Sky News, Katya spoke about the alleged behind-the-scenes culture at Strictly.

Katya was on the show for three seasons between 2009 and 2011.

She was paired up with Phil Tufnell, Gavin Henson, and Dan Lobb. Her highest finish on the show came with rugby star Gavin in 2010. They finished in fifth place. She didn’t return to the show for its 10th series in 2012.

Speaking about the recent scandals rocking the show, Katya, 40, admitted that she could have “100%” predicted a storm brewing.

She also claimed that producers “know everything” as you are “living under a glass house” while on the show.

Katya hit out at producers (Credit: BBC)

Strictly scandal news

Speaking about her experiences on the show, she said it was very “rewarding”. She also added that she was “sad” to see it involved in so much controversy.

However, she also confessed it was “one of the hardest and toughest times of my life”.

When asked if she’d ever experienced or witnessed bullying on the show, she said she “experienced bullying from other pros towards other pros”.

“We are dancers. We’re in that environment… dancers can be brutal towards each other, but I guess we’re used to it,” she said.

BBC boss apologises

Following weeks of controversy and scandal, the BBC have finally spoken out.

BBC Chief Tim Davie said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.

“If someone feels there was something wrong or they want to talk about their experience, then of course we want them to raise that with us. And be in no doubt, we will take it seriously, listen and deal with it as appropriate. So I hope that anyone who does want to talk to us, feels they can,” he then continued.

“It is vital, of course, that we have the right protocols and structures in place for the show. We keep these under review and we confirmed changes to these last week. It is essential these are right for everyone.”

Strictly returns later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

